Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Without women the world stops'
Some Spanish women will go on strike on International Women's Day to highlight sexism and the gender pay gap.
-
08 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window