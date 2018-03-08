Spanish women call for gender equality
Millions of women across Spain have marked International Women's Day by staging the country's first feminist strike.

More than 300 evening demonstrations took place under the slogan, "If we stop, the world stops".

Trade unions backed the strikes and organisers said support had surpassed all expectations.

