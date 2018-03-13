What does the world think of Putin?

Media player
Vladimir Putin: What does the world think of Russia's president?
Power-hungry, handsome, or the best president in the world?
People in 10 countries share their views of Russian President Vladimir Putin, ahead of presidential elections on Sunday.
Video by Helene Daouphars.
13 Mar 2018
