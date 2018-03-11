Bannon: 'Let them call you racist'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bannon: 'Let them call you racist'

Former President Trump adviser Steve Bannon told a National Front crowd in Lille to "wear" accusations of racism "as a badge of honour".

Party leader Marine Le Pen proposed changing her party's name to National Rally from National Front in a bid to improve its image.

  • 11 Mar 2018
Go to next video: What Breitbart thinks of Trump-Bannon feud