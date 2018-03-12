'Use of Novichok points at Moscow'

Media player
Chemical weapons expert: 'Novichok points at Moscow'
Novichoks are super nerve agents developed by the former Soviet Union, chemical weapons expert Hamish de Bretton-Gordon told the BBC.
"If it is a Novichok, it points very squarely at Moscow", he said.
