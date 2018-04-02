Why kids in Amsterdam are getting slimmer
Obesity rates of children in Amsterdam are falling.

In 2013 an obesity and overweight programme was started to help kids lose weight.

Dutch politician Eric van der Burg told us how the programme worked.

