Generation Putin to vote on his future
Meet three young Russians born when Vladimir Putin came to power 18 years ago.

With Russia heading to a general election on Sunday, will they vote for him when they get their first chance?

Production: Chloe Arnold

Filming/editing: Yevgeny Zhuravlev -

Filming: Vladimir Pirozhkov

  • 14 Mar 2018