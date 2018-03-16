Keeping faith in Putin despite poverty
The town of Karabash used to be at the heart of the Russian copper industry but fell on hard times after the end of Communism and concern over pollution.

But despite the hardship, people here still support the country's president Vladimir Putin and trust him to bring better times to the town.

