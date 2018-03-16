Extreme piano on frozen Baltic Sea
Swiss pianist gives concert on ice in northern Baltic Sea

Swiss pianist Gabriel Arnold has given a concert on the frozen surface of the Gulf of Bothnia, in the northern reaches of the Baltic Sea.

The recital, attended by tourists on an icebreaker, is part of Arnold's tour of Finland.

He has performed in other "special places", like the Swiss Alps and the Seven Sisters cliffs in southern England.

