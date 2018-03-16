Extreme piano on frozen Baltic Sea

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Swiss pianist gives concert on ice in northern Baltic Sea
Swiss pianist Gabriel Arnold has given a concert on the frozen surface of the Gulf of Bothnia, in the northern reaches of the Baltic Sea.
The recital, attended by tourists on an icebreaker, is part of Arnold's tour of Finland.
He has performed in other "special places", like the Swiss Alps and the Seven Sisters cliffs in southern England.
-
16 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-43437722/swiss-pianist-gives-concert-on-ice-in-northern-baltic-seaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window