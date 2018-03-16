Slovakians call for elections after killing

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Slovakia demonstrations: 65,000 rally in call for early elections
About 65,000 people have attended anti-government protests in Slovakia prompted by the killing of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova .
Ms Kusnirova's mother was among the crowds.
-
16 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-43438429/slovakia-demonstrations-65000-rally-in-call-for-early-electionsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window