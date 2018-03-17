'We will always defend ourselves'
UK to Russia: 'We will always defend ourselves'

Britain's ambassador to Russia, Laurie Bristow, has been summoned to the country's foreign ministry and handed an official response to the UK's sanctions.

It follows tensions between the two countries over the nerve agent attack on a former spy and his daughter in the UK.

  • 17 Mar 2018
