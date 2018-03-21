Would you give a migrant your bed?
Belgians are opening their homes to migrants on their way to the UK, giving them a bed for the night. But not everyone thinks that giving shelter to people planning to cross the channel illegally is a good idea.

Video journalist Bruno Boelpaep

  • 21 Mar 2018
