Would you give a migrant your bed?
Belgians are opening their homes to migrants on their way to the UK, giving them a bed for the night. But not everyone thinks that giving shelter to people planning to cross the channel illegally is a good idea.
Video journalist Bruno Boelpaep
21 Mar 2018
