Tear gas set off in Kosovo parliament
This is the moment when opposition politicians set off tear gas canisters in Kosovo's parliament, prompting its evacuation.
The stunt was a bid to disrupt voting on a bill to ratify a border agreement with Montenegro - paving the way to EU visa-free travel and, it is hoped, eventual EU membership.
21 Mar 2018
