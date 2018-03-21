Tear gas set off in Kosovo parliament
This is the moment when opposition politicians set off tear gas canisters in Kosovo's parliament, prompting its evacuation.

The stunt was a bid to disrupt voting on a bill to ratify a border agreement with Montenegro - paving the way to EU visa-free travel and, it is hoped, eventual EU membership.

