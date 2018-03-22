Firefighters battle Dublin hotel blaze
At least five floors of a hotel in Dublin have been destroyed in a fire.

The blaze, at the hotel in the Ballymun area, started in a room on the 13th floor on Wednesday night.

All the guests and staff of the hotel have been accounted for.

