Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Firefighters battle Dublin hotel blaze
At least five floors of a hotel in Dublin have been destroyed in a fire.
The blaze, at the hotel in the Ballymun area, started in a room on the 13th floor on Wednesday night.
All the guests and staff of the hotel have been accounted for.
-
22 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window