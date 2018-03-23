Police surround France hostage scene

Media player
Police surround French supermarket in hostage situation
A gunman is reported to have taken people hostage in a supermarket in Trèbes, in the south of France.
The BBC's Lucy Williamson reports on what is know so far.
23 Mar 2018
