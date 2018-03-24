Skripal 'regretted being double agent'
A former classmate says the spy told him he wrote to Vladimir Putin asking to come back to Russia.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia are in a critical condition after being poisoned by a nerve agent in Salisbury on 4 March.

Vladimir Timoshkov was speaking exclusively to the BBC.

Video produced by Abdujalil Abdurasulov and Elizaveta Vereykina.

