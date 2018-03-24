Media player
Skripal 'regretted being double agent'
A former classmate says the spy told him he wrote to Vladimir Putin asking to come back to Russia.
Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia are in a critical condition after being poisoned by a nerve agent in Salisbury on 4 March.
Vladimir Timoshkov was speaking exclusively to the BBC.
Video produced by Abdujalil Abdurasulov and Elizaveta Vereykina.
24 Mar 2018
