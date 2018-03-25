Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
First Eurovision winner, Lys Assia, dies at 94
Swiss singer Lys Assia, who won the first ever Eurovision Song Contest in 1956, has died at the age of 94.
She followed up her win by competing again in 1957 and 1958, coming eighth and second respectively.
Eurovision paid tribute to the singer, who was a lifelong ambassador for the show.
-
25 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window