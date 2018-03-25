Firefighters tackle fatal shopping centre fire

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russia shopping centre fire: Firefighters tackle fatal blaze
Video captures the burning building in the Siberian city of Kemerovo where dozens of people died on Sunday.
The complex, which was opened in 2013, includes movie theatres, restaurants, a sauna, a bowling alley and a children's zoo.
-
25 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-43531685/russia-shopping-centre-fire-firefighters-tackle-fatal-blazeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window