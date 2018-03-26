Catalan protesters clash with police

Media player
Spain Catalonia: Protesters clash with police after Puigdemont arrest
Protests have broken out across Catalonia after former leader Carles Puigdemont was arrested in Germany.
Mr Puigdemont, who is wanted in Spain for sedition and rebellion, was detained by police acting on a European warrant.
26 Mar 2018
