CCTV captures families fleeing mall fire

Russia fire: CCTV shows families fleeing deadly mall fire
CCTV footage captures the moment fire engulfed a mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, sending parents and children fleeing for their lives.
The footage shows thick smoke pouring through the blaze - taking just seconds to cover the CCTV camera.
26 Mar 2018
