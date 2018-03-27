Kemerovo fire: Crowds call for Putin to resign
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Russia fire: Calls for Putin to resign

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, angry at Russian officials over the leisure complex fire that killed at least 64 people.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin visited Kemerovo and blamed "criminal negligence" for Sunday's blaze.

  • 27 Mar 2018
Go to next video: CCTV captures families fleeing mall fire