Spain police recover artefacts looted by IS in Libya
Ancient objects looted from areas controlled by the Islamic State group in Libya have been recovered by police in Spain.
Two experts in ancient art - both aged 31 - have been arrested in Barcelona. They are suspected of being part of an international ring that bought the artefacts from groups linked to IS and sold it.
They face charges of membership in a criminal organisation, document falsification, smuggling and financing terrorism.
28 Mar 2018