Poland says Brexit compromise possible

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Poland says UK-EU compromise possible
Poland's Prime Minsiter Mateusz Morawiecki tells the BBC that common sense will prevail in Brexit negotiations.
-
29 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window