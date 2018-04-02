Former president's poisoning ordeal

Media player
Former Ukrainian president speaks out about being poisoned
Ukraine's former president Viktor Yushchenko says he hopes Europe will wake up to the threat posed by Russia in the wake of the poisonings in Salisbury.
Fourteen years ago Mr Yushchenko was taking on a Presidential candidate favoured by Russia when he was poisoned with a toxic chemical called a dioxin.
This is his story.
02 Apr 2018
