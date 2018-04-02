My wife said 'your lips taste metallic'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

My wife said 'your lips taste metallic'

Ukraine's ex-president tells his poisoning story, following the Salisbury spy attack.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 02 Apr 2018