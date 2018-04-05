Russian toxic landfill protest
Russians protest over 'toxic' landfill near Moscow

The crisis of rubbish landfill in the Moscow region has led the authorised in one town to declare “high alert” and hand out gas masks and respirators to local people.

The Russian capital has no recycling programme and its expanding rubbish landfills is causing health problems to residents of many towns.

