UK defends spy poisoning accusations
UK: 'Beyond reasonable doubt' Russia behind spy attack

UK Security Minister Ben Wallace tells the BBC that it is "beyond reasonable doubt" Russia was behind the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal.

He said the UK "knows that the Russians designed" the nerve agent used in the attack in Salisbury.

  • 04 Apr 2018