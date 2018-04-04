UK defends spy poisoning accusations

Media player
UK: 'Beyond reasonable doubt' Russia behind spy attack
UK Security Minister Ben Wallace tells the BBC that it is "beyond reasonable doubt" Russia was behind the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal.
He said the UK "knows that the Russians designed" the nerve agent used in the attack in Salisbury.
04 Apr 2018
