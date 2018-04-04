Spanish royals in awkward moment

Video

Video shows tension between Spain's Queen Letizia and her mother-in-law Queen Sofía as they attend Easter Sunday Mass in Palma de Mallorca.

The footage shows King Felipe's mother Queen Sofia preparing to have a photo taken with her granddaughters Infanta Sofía, 10, and Leonor, 12.

But before the photo can be taken Queen Letizia walks in front of the photographer and then there appears to be an attempt to take her mother-in-law's hand off Infanta Sofía.

King Felipe then speaks to both women while his father Juan Carlos looks on. The royal family then leave the cathedral and pose for photos outside.