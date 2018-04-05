Media player
Video
Russian TV airs 'Skripal phone call'
Russian TV has broadcast a recording of an alleged phone call between Yulia Skripal and her cousin Viktoria.
Ms Skripal and and her father Sergei - a former spy - were poisoned by a nerve agent in Salisbury in March.
Doubts have been cast on how authentic the recording is.
05 Apr 2018
