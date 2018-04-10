'Men want to put back successful women'
Aya Cissoko: Boxer and author on feminism and fighting back

Former amateur boxing world champion and author Aya Cissoko has had to fight sexism in and outside the ring.

The Parisian's autobiography is being taught in French schools and she hopes her story will inspire others.

Video journalists: Charlie Northcott and Elaine Okyere

Producer: Genevieve Sagno

  • 10 Apr 2018
