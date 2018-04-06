Spain and UK 'working for Gibraltar deal'
Spain hopes to reach an agreement with the UK over Gibraltar by the summer, its foreign minister has said.

The two sides were "working towards" a deal as soon as possible, Alfonso Dastis told the BBC's Gavin Lee.

