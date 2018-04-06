'Dialogue not repressive threats' - Puigdemont
Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont calls for dialogue

Ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has emerged from 12 days in prison in Germany to call on Madrid to start talks about Catalan demands for independence.

Following his release on bail, he said Madrid should seek political solutions rather than criminalise its opponents.

