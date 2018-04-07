Media player
Viktor Orban: Hungary's nationalist PM eyes third term
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban could win his third victory in a row as the country goes to the polls on Sunday.
His supporters praise him for a stable economic situation and for making them feel safe, but his detractors say he has become a divisive figure at home and in Europe.
07 Apr 2018
