Hungary PM: Win is chance to defend country

Viktor Orban: Election win is a chance to defend Hungary
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has won a landslide victory in Hungary's general election, meaning he will serve for a third consecutive term in office.
The strong Eurosceptic campaigned on an anti-immigration platform.
BBC News spoke to people in the country's capital, Budapest, to see what they made of the Hungarian leader's continued success.
09 Apr 2018
