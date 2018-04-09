Media player
French police evict eco-activists from Nantes site
French police have been using tear gas and heavy machinery to evict environmental activists from a site they were illegally occupying near the western city of Nantes.
The activists were protesting against a controversial airport project, which has now been scrapped.
They set fire to barricades in an attempt to stop the eviction.
09 Apr 2018
