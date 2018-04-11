Media player
Dutch singing road closed after complaints
Dutch officials have closed a "singing road" after residents in a nearby village complained the noise was driving them mad.
The sound was created when cars drove over strategically laid strips at the correct speed limit.
One local described it as "psychological torture".
11 Apr 2018
