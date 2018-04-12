'Our mission was to block Western broadcasts'

Media player
The Soviet villagers who blocked Western radio broadcasts
Starting from the 1950s the USSR operated a network of such secret radio stations to stop what was considered anti-Soviet propaganda from the West.
The village Radio Station #5, in what is now the republic of Georgia, had the sole purpose of jamming broadcasters such as the BBC and Voice of America.
Producer: Rayhan Demytrie
