Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Syria 'chemical attack': The view from Moscow
Concerns are growing in Russia over potential US missile strikes on Syria, the BBC's Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg explains.
-
12 Apr 2018
-
