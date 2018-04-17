Police use tear gas at Armenia protest

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Armenia police use tear gas at protest
Police have used tear gas at a protest in Armenia.
Demonstrators are protesting against the parliament's decision to nominate ex-president Serzh Sargsyan as the new prime minister - something opposition groups are calling a "power grab".
-
17 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window