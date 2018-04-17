Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
France's Macron calls on EU to defend liberal values
The French president urges Europeans to resist rising authoritarianism and renew their commitment to democracy. He warns against a "European civil war, where nationalism and egotism take precedence over what brings us together".
-
17 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-43797506/france-s-macron-calls-on-eu-to-defend-liberal-valuesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window