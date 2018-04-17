Polish ancient forest logging broke EU law

Media player
Bialowieza forest: Poland broke EU law by logging
Poland violated EU law by ordering large-scale logging in one of Europe's oldest woodlands, the European Court of Justice has ruled.
Bialowieza forest has been designated a Unesco World Heritage site and is home to Europe's largest herd of nearly extinct bison.
Poland says it will respect the ruling.
Video journalist: Charlotte Pamment
First broadcast 24 August 2017.
