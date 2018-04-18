Men beaten with belt in Berlin attack

Media player
Men beaten with belt in Berlin anti-Semitic attack
German police are investigating an assault on two young men in Berlin, in which the attacker was filmed shouting anti-Semitic abuse.
The men say they were harassed in the Prenzlauer Berg area on Monday while wearing Jewish skullcaps (kippahs).
18 Apr 2018
