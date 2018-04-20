Media player
Russia's Telegram ban 'failing'
Russia’s attempt to block popular messaging app Telegram has so far been unsuccessful.
The authorities want access to the encrypted messages, but Telegram has refused, and worked around measures taken to stop users accessing it. But Moscow's ambition to control social media is far from over.
Video produced by Abdujalil Abdurasulov.
20 Apr 2018
