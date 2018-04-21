Armenian president approaches protesters

Media player
Armenian president personally approaches protesters
Armenia's new President, Armen Sargsyan, has walked up to the leader of protests in the capital Yerevan to shake hands and chat briefly, apparently to propose formal talks.
Unrest has gripped the republic in the Caucasus Mountains for nine days, with protesters angry at attempts by the president's predecessor, Serzh Sargsyan, to retain power by becoming prime minister.
21 Apr 2018
