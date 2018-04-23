Media player
Supporters mob Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinyan
The resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargysan has unleashed scenes of jubilation on the street of the capital Yerevan.
Opposition supporters surrounded the MP who led protests against the PM, Nikol Pashinyan, hailing him as a hero.
23 Apr 2018
