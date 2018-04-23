Supporters mob Armenian protest leader
The resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargysan has unleashed scenes of jubilation on the street of the capital Yerevan.

Opposition supporters surrounded the MP who led protests against the PM, Nikol Pashinyan, hailing him as a hero.

