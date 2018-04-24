Why a BBC reporter was kicked in the groin

Video
BBC reporter Andy Verity kicked in the groin
A BBC investigation has revealed how an organised crime gang secretly invested millions of pounds in the UK.
Panorama discovered that the Ukrainian gangsters bought luxury properties in central London.
This is what happened when reporter Andy Verity tried to question the Mayor of Odessa, suspected of involvement.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
24 Apr 2018