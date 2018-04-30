'It's a body without a name'

Media player
Video
The challenge of identifying dead migrants
Professor Pavlos Pavildis is a forensic scientist who has made it the focus of his work for the last 20 years to identify migrants who are found dead in the Evros River.
30 Apr 2018
