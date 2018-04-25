Media player
Cristina Cifuentes: Madrid leader in 'shoplifting video'
The head of Spain's Madrid region, Cristina Cifuentes, has stepped down amid shoplifting allegations.
A video from 2011, published on the OK Diario website, showed her handing items to a supermarket security guard. She was recently accused of faking a master's degree.
