Opposition protesters on Yerevan streets

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Armenia crisis: Protesters take to Yerevan's streets
Thousands of opposition supporters have taken to the streets of the Armenian capital again in protest at the country's leaders.
There is a heavy police presence for this rally in Yerevan, which comes two days after the prime minister stepped down in response to calls for his resignation.
-
25 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-43896878/armenia-crisis-protesters-take-to-yerevan-s-streetsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window