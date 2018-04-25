Opposition protesters on Yerevan streets
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Armenia crisis: Protesters take to Yerevan's streets

Thousands of opposition supporters have taken to the streets of the Armenian capital again in protest at the country's leaders.

There is a heavy police presence for this rally in Yerevan, which comes two days after the prime minister stepped down in response to calls for his resignation.

  • 25 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Supporters mob Armenian protest leader