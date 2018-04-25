My efforts to reform Ukraine’s healthcare

Video

Ukraine’s health minister, Dr Ulana Suprun, has told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur about the large amounts of corruption within the country’s healthcare system and her efforts to reform it.

“If we don’t face the problem, we will never be able to solve the problem,” she said, explaining that under the new system, working conditions would be better and corruption would no longer be "necessary".

Watch the full interview on BBC World News on Wednesday 25 April 2018 or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only).